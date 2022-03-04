Adrian Wallace, boss of MHA London, said there was interest, but ‘nothing substantial’.

The news condemns the darkened and dilapidated building on The Moor to more months of standing empty and isolated as new developments go up on all sides.

Debenhams sees a long queue outside its store before it reopened after lockdown 3 last year.

WHAT ARE THE OWNERS OF DEBENHAMS SAYING?

Mr Wallace said: “The property is on the lettings market with Colliers and Savills. There has been interest but nothing substantial to report at this time. Discussions are on-going with relevant parties on all other matters.”

Debenhams closed on May 15 last year. It was among 118 shut down by administrators with the loss of 12,000 jobs. Online retailer Boohoo bought the brand for £55m.

MHA bought it on March 26 for a bargain £1.5m after its value plunged from £2.7m – a saving of £1.2m.

WHAT IS HAPPENING AROUND THE BUILDING?

To the rear, Charter Square now boasts a thriving new restaurant, The Furnace, as well as an entrance to The Light cinema, the new HSBC office block and access to the Heart of the City developments off Cambridge Street.

A £150,000 cycle hub is set to be installed on the ground floor of Telephone House opposite. On The Moor, a Lane7 bowling alley stands opposite and plans have been submitted for a restaurant in the old Dorothy Perkins.

A large Debenhams at Meadowhall also closed when the chain went bust.

Mall director Darren Pearce told The Star he is confident of signing a new tenant this summer which would be trading before Christmas this year.

