A man was spotted trying to climb out of a bedroom window when police officers carried out two raids on a Sheffield street this morning.
Officers targeted houses in Sharrow Lane, Sharrow, earlier today – carrying out two simultaneous raids.
READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police’s ‘professional standards’ unit alerted to delay in finding murdered woman’s body
Residents who watched the drama unfold saw a man from one of the houses attempting to climb out of a bedroom window.
CRIME: Men on the run after double stabbing in Sheffield
Details on the nature of the operation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
POLICE: Rotherham murder victim Alena Grlakova ‘identified through DNA sample taken from her shin’
More to follow.