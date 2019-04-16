Rotherham murder victim Alena Grlakova ‘identified through DNA sample taken from her shin’

Murder victim Alena Grlakova, whose body was found more than three months after she was killed, was identified through a DNA sample taken from a muscle on her shin.

Doncaster Senior Coroner Nicola Mundy heard the naked and concealed body of mum-of-four Alena was found just off Taylor's Lane, Parkgate, on Monday, April 8.

Alena Grlakova

Det Con Kath Coulter, South Yorkshire Police's family liaison officer, told the inquest opening that Alena was reported missing on January 15 by her family in Slovakia, having last been seen on December 26, 2018.

READ MORE: Sheffield warms up for World Snooker Championship as Masters battle it out at Crucible Theatre

David Wade, senior coroner's officer, read details of a report by Gary Allen regarding how Alena was identified.

Mr Wade said: "He says that a section of muscle sample taken from the left shin of the remains found in the stream/streambed has been subject to DNA analysis.

"It was a DNA profile which matched a sample on the database."

READ MORE: Terrifying moment masked gang attack Rotherham dad with a machete outside his home

Ms Mundy said Alena was married to Viliam Grlak and was born in Jelsava, Slovakia, in March 1980.

She adjourned the case pending the outcome of the police investigation and said she could not release the body for funeral purposes as enquiries were continuing to establish a cause of death.

Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton said Alena was wearing a distinctive black sweater with the words ‘Little Black Sweat’ on them, black bottoms with white stripes down the side, black flip flops and hair extensions – all of which he said had probably been dumped in the area and were still ‘outstanding’.

DCI Oughton said: “I do believe answers around what happened to Alena lie within the local community and I’d encourage people to keep speaking to us, if they have any information or concerns.

“Did you see Alena on Boxing Day 2018 in the Parkgate area? She was last seen leaving the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel on Taylors Lane at 10.30pm that evening, walking towards Rawmarsh Hill.

“Earlier that evening, at around 8.30pm, she was seen with a man on Scrooby Lane, walking towards Mangham Road. Was that you? Were you with Alena that evening?

“Have you seen Alena’s clothing? It may have been discarded in the local area.”

READ MORE: Man attacked on train at Meadowhall station

Police said officers remained at the scene on Tuesday carrying out enquiries, speaking to residents, offering reassurance and specialist officers are still searching for any further evidence.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident 453 of April 8 or the incident room on 01709 443540.