Six men are wanted in connection to the murder of a London man who was found dead in Rotherham in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2022.

South Yorkshire Police today released the pictures of six men they are seeking as part of their investigation into the murder of 22-year-old Fatjon Oruci. Four of the men have been named as Orgust Xhebexhiu, 38; Gazmend Shehu, 33; Xhelal Kasa, 25, and Korab Shahini, also 25, whilst the two other men pictured in the appeal have not been identified.

Mr Oruci, who was from London, was found unconcious on Doncaster Road at around 1.20pm on January 1, 2022, and was sadly later pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination found he died from “catastrophic” injuries sustained as a result of being beaten. The examination also found he had been stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than a year on from Mr Oruci’s death, no-one has been charged with his murder, despite a total of 11 people being arrested. The last arrest in relation to the investigation was made on April 11, 2022, when a 33-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder.

Top (L-R): Gazmend Shehu, Korab Shahini, Xhelal Kasa. Bottom (L-R): Orgest Xhebexhiu, Unknown man 1, Unknown man 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have said they would like to hear from anyone who has seen Xhebexhiu, Shehu, Kasa or Shahini recently, or knows where they may be staying. Each of the four men are known to frequent Rotherham. Anyone who may know the identity of the two unknown men is also asked to get in touch with officers.

The force has warned anyone who sees the men to not approach them, but to call 101 quoting incident 35 of January 1, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad