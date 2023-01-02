Fatjon Oruci murder: Killer still on the loose a year on from fatal attack on man, aged 22, in South Yorkshire

The killer responsible for inflicting ‘catastrophic’ injuries including stab wounds on 22-year-old Fatjon Oruci is still at large – a year on from the fatal attack.

Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found unconscious on Doncaster Road, Rotherham, at about 1.20am on January 1, 2022, and passed away a short time after.

A post mortem found he died of ‘catastrophic’ injuries as a result of being beaten, and he had also been stabbed.

A total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with Mr Oruci’s murder in the year since his death, however no-one has yet been charged – meaning his killer is still on the loose.

Two men were detained at Leeds Bradford Airport in connection with the investigation on January 29, 2022 and February 2, 2022.

Based on the latest information released by South Yorkshire Police, the last arrest made in the investigation was on April 11, 2022, when a man, then aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

