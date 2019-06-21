Man charged after police chase in Sheffield

A man has been charged after a police chase in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 08:17
Sheffield Magistrates' Court

The 30-year-old was arrested after a police pursuit which started close to Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe and ended on Wulfric Road, Manor.

He has been charged with dangerous driving, disqualified driving and driving without insurance.

He was also arrested for a number of other offences, including burglaries, but was released under investigation for those.