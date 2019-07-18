Man shot and robbed by gang of masked teenagers in Rotherham
A man was shot and robbed of a gold chain after being targeted by a gang of masked teenagers.
South Yorkshire Police said the 22-year-old was shot with an air rifle and robbed of a chain during an ambush in Queen’s Road, Swallownest.
The victim was targeted at 5.50pm on Friday, July 12.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Queens Road, Swallownest, following reports that a 22-year-old man had been robbed by 10 masked teenagers and shot with what is believed to be an air rifle. “A gold chain was stolen in the incident.“The man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. “Enquiries are ongoing and our officers would encourage anyone with any information which may help our investigation to come forward.”
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 978 of July 12 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.