Woman critical after caravan collision in Sheffield street
A woman remains in hospital in a critical collision today after she was struck by a caravan in a Sheffield street.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 11:37
The 69-year-old pedestrian was hit by a caravan which had become loose from a car towing it along Carson Mount, Basegreen, at 2.20pm yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 425 of July 22.