Woman critical after caravan collision in Sheffield street

A woman remains in hospital in a critical collision today after she was struck by a caravan in a Sheffield street.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 11:37

The 69-year-old pedestrian was hit by a caravan which had become loose from a car towing it along Carson Mount, Basegreen, at 2.20pm yesterday.

SHEFFIELD MURDER: Everything known about fatal stabbing in Southey as man is arrested

Carson Mount, Basegreen

South Yorkshire Police said the woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

CRIME: These are the worst areas in Sheffield for drug crimes so far this year

COURT: 'Dangerous' man to be sentenced over terror offence in Sheffield

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 425 of July 22.