Concern for missing Sheffield woman

A police search has been mounted for a Sheffield woman reported missing from home.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 11:20

Rian Dobson, aged 33, has not been seen since she left her home in Vicar Lane, Woodhouse, last night.

Rian Dobson

She is around 5ft 5ins tall and has long, blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 166 of July 23.