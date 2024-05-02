Man sexually assaulted after being punched and knocked out on train from Sheffield to Bristol
Witnesses are being urged to come forward, following an incident on a train departing from Sheffield in which a man was allegedly knocked out before being sexually assaulted.
The assaulted reportedly took place at some time between 10pm and 1am on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, on the delayed 8.45pm Sheffield to Bristol Temple Meads service.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “A passenger reported being sexually assaulted after something hit him in the jaw and knocked him out.”
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with them.
You can do this by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 365 of April 9, 2024.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.