A priest who led an evangelical movement at a Sheffield church in the 1980s and 1990s has pleaded not guilty to multiple allegations of sexual offences against former members of a church congregation.

The Rev Christopher Brain, who led the movement called the Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995, appeared at Inner London Crown Court today (Tuesday, April 30, 2024) where he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges in relation to 11 women.

66-year-old Mr Brain, of Park Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire, denied one count of rape and 33 counts of indecent assault, alleged to have been committed between 1981 and 1995.

He was unconditionally bailed to next appear at the same court for a trial preparation hearing on June 10 this year.

A trial which is set to last eight to 10 weeks was set for June 30, 2025.

The charges relate to allegations of sexual offences committed against women who had joined the movement, police have previously said.

The Nine O’Clock Service was initially held at St Thomas’s Church, in the Crookes area of Sheffield, before moving to Ponds Forge sport complex in the city centre.