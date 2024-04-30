Chris Brain, Nine O'Clock Service: Priest pleads not guilty to sexually abusing Sheffield congregation members

Rev Christopher Brain has pleaded not guilty to over 30 sexual offences, relating to 11 women.
By Sarah Marshall, PA reporter
Published 30th Apr 2024, 16:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A priest who led an evangelical movement at a Sheffield church in the 1980s and 1990s has pleaded not guilty to multiple allegations of sexual offences against former members of a church congregation.

The Rev Christopher Brain, who led the movement called the Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995, appeared at Inner London Crown Court today (Tuesday, April 30, 2024) where he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges in relation to 11 women.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Rev Christopher Brain, who led the movement called the Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995, appeared at Inner London Crown Court today (Tuesday, April 30, 2024) where he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges in relation to 11 womenThe Rev Christopher Brain, who led the movement called the Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995, appeared at Inner London Crown Court today (Tuesday, April 30, 2024) where he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges in relation to 11 women
The Rev Christopher Brain, who led the movement called the Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995, appeared at Inner London Crown Court today (Tuesday, April 30, 2024) where he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges in relation to 11 women

66-year-old Mr Brain, of Park Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire, denied one count of rape and 33 counts of indecent assault, alleged to have been committed between 1981 and 1995.

He was unconditionally bailed to next appear at the same court for a trial preparation hearing on June 10 this year.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

A trial which is set to last eight to 10 weeks was set for June 30, 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges relate to allegations of sexual offences committed against women who had joined the movement, police have previously said.

The Nine O’Clock Service was initially held at St Thomas’s Church, in the Crookes area of Sheffield, before moving to Ponds Forge sport complex in the city centre.

The 33 indecent assault charges include some which cover multiple different alleged incidents, including a number involving allegations of assault during massages.

Related topics:SheffieldPolice