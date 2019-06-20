Armed robbers hunted over bookmakers raid in Rotherham
Armed robbers escaped with cash after raiding a bookmakers in Rotherham.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 07:49
The two men, who were both carrying weapons, struck at Coral on Oaks Lane, Kimberworth, at 6.15pm on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said the robbers threatened staff before escaping with cash but nobody was hurt.
Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Quote incident number 735 of June 16.