A body found in woodland in Sheffield is believed to be that of a missing city man not seen for over a month.

The body, believed to be that of James Green, was found in woodland off Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe, on Friday night.

Details of the discovery were only released yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said that while formal identification has not yet taken place, officers do believe the body to be that of the 63-year-old.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but officers are trying to piece together the full circumstances surrounding it.

They are keen to establish his movements between the date he was last seen – Monday, March 25 – and Friday, April 26.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.