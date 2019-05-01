A man shot outside a pub in Sheffield remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The 26-year-old was left fighting for life after he was shot in his upper body in an altercation outside the Wenue6 pub, formerly the Forum, on Sandstone Road, Wincobank, at around 1am on Sunday.

Detectives investigating the incident said the gun was fired during an altercation involving a group of men.

The gunman remains at large.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 46 of April 28.