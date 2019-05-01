Have your say

Police officers were called to a ‘disturbance’ involving men armed with a baseball bat in Sheffield.

They were deployed at 1.40pm on Friday, April 26, when reports were received of ‘a disturbance involving a group of men armed with a baseball bat’ on Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police there were no reported injuries but a car was damaged.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

No other details have yet been released.