Man remains on bail over Barnsley baby ‘murder’
A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Barnsley baby remains on bail six months after the death.
The 29-year-old was arrested after a nine-week old baby boy suffered a cardiac arrest in November and died three days later.
He remains on police bail as enquiries continue.
Emergency services called to a house in Great Houghton on November 30 and a baby boy in cardiac arrest was transferred to hospital but died three days later.
His death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ but following a post mortem examination it was treated as suspicious.
Further tests were ordered to establish the exact cause of death.
The baby’s identity has not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.