Sheffield murder victim died just days before his 15th birthday
Sheffield murder victim Blake Barrass died just days before his 15th birthday.
The youngster would have celebrated his birthday on Sunday, June 2.
But the 14-year-old died alongside his brother, Tristan, 13, last Friday.
They were among six children taken to hospital from a house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, after emergency services were called at around 7.30am.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Blake and Tristan were later pronounced dead.
The other four children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have since been discharged.
Sarah Barrass, 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, has been charged with two counts of murder and three attempted murders.
Brandon Machin, 37, of no fixed abode, is also accused of murdering Blake and Tristan.
A provisional trial date of November 12 has been set for the pair, who have both been remanded in custody.
A candlelit vigil is to be held at St James' and St Christopher's Church, Shiregreen, on Sunday, June 2, between 3pm and 5pm for the Shiregreen community to remember the dead boys.