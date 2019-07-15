Man jailed for vicious attack on sister's ex-boyfriend in South Yorkshire cemetery

Defendant, Dylan Cox, carried out the attack on his sister’s 17-year-old ex-boyfriend at Park Avenue Cemetery in Dinnington, Rotherham after bumping into him there on the afternoon of May 24 last year, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

A man, who is a mutual friend of both Cox and the complainant, was with Cox when he carried out the attack and recorded video footage of it on his mobile phone, which was used during today’s court hearing.

Ian Goldsack, prosecuting, said: “Out of nowhere, Mr Cox proceeded to punch the complainant to the face, knocking off his glasses. In the complainant’s words, he caused his head to ‘wobble’.

“He describes having his head pushed back against a wall, causing him great pain and some distress, at which point he was thrown to the floor.”

Mr Goldsack said Cox then proceeded to kick the complainant ‘several times’ as he lay injured on the ground.

“The complainant estimates there were around six kicks in total that he felt.

“He couldn’t find his glasses, which were valued at £39,” said Mr Goldsack.

The complainant told police that prior to the attack taking place, he ended a short relationship with Cox’s 16-year-old sister because he still had feelings for an ex-girlfriend; but believed things had been left on ‘good terms,’ the court heard.

He suffered a broken arm and bruising to his back, ribs and collar bone in the attack.

Through a statement read to the court, the complainant said he felt afraid to leave the house over fears Cox may ‘assault me further’.

Cox, of High Nook Gardens, Dinnington pleaded guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

Richard Jepson, defending, described Cox as someone who had experienced ‘difficulties’ throughout his life, and had been placed with ‘20 different foster homes’.

“He’s found himself in a position where he has taken on somewhat of a parenting role for his younger siblings,” said Mr Jepson.

He added: “Having viewed the CCTV (closed-circuit television) he understands the seriousness of the allegation, and understands how poor his behaviour was on that day. Through me, he wishes to express remorse to the complainant, and his disgust over what happened on that day.”

Judge Peter Kelson QC asked Mr Jepson why Cox had attacked the complainant, and what he believed had happened to his sister.

“He felt she had been taken advantage of, whether that’s fact or not is the key, but he shouldn’t have behaved in the way he did,” replied Mr Jepson.