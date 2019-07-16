Man charged over armed raid in Sheffield
A man has been charged and remanded in custody over an armed raid in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 07:52
Callum Woodburn, aged 20, of Spa Lane Croft, Woodhouse, has been charged with robbery following an armed raid at McColl’s in Woodhouse on Sunday, June 30.
He has been remanded in custody ahead of a court hearing later this month.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 923 of June 30.