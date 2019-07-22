Man released from hospital after stabbing in Sheffield

A man who turned up at a Sheffield hospital with stab wounds to his chest has been discharged.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 13:33

The 22-year-old arrived at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital to seek treatment for his injuries on Tuesday, July 16.

CRIME: Police make four arrests at Tramlines festival in Sheffield

A man turned up for treatment for stab wounds at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield

He was then transferred to the Northern General Hospital, where the city’s accident and emergency department is located.

POLICE: Killer on the run after young man is stabbed to death in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The man spent a number of days in hospital but has since been discharged.

Read More

Read More
LONGLEY MURDER: Everything known so far about fatal stabbing in Sheffield

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the knife attack, including the location of the stabbing, is continuing.

No arrests have yet been made.