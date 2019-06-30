Man left fighting for his life after reportedly being hit by woman attempting to park in Barnsley
A man is fighting for his life after reportedly being hit by another vehicle while loading a car in Barnsley.
The 75-year-old was placing items in the boot of the car in Wombwell yesterday morning when it is believed he was hit by a woman attempting to park.
He was taken to hospital, where he remained this morning with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police said an 83-year-old woman driving a silver Vauxhall Astra was reportedly attempting to park behind the Hyundai i10, which the man was loading, when the collision happened on Melville Street, close to the junction with High Street, at about 10.30am.
The Astra then hit a wall and the front door of a house on the street, but the 75-year-old was the only person to have been injured.
Police, who say the reason for the crash remains unclear, want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or may have dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 338 of June 29.