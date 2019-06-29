A street in Barnsley suburb closed following crash
A street in Barnsley suburb remained closed following a crash this morning.
Police and the forensics team were deployed to the scene of the collision on High Street in Wombwell.
Air ambulance was also called to the scene.
According to eyewitness Robert Scott, the incident occurred around 10.25am when a silver Vauxhall Astra crashed into a man who was loading his shopping into the boot of his car.
"An old bloke was loading his shopping into the boot of his car when another car crashed into it.
"Everyone rushed over to see if he was okay and his leg was hanging off," he said.
Confirming the incident, South Yorkshire Police said the car hit an 85-year-old male pedestrian.
“He has been taken to Northern General Hospital for serious leg injury,” said the spokesperson.
No other details were provided as the investigation is still ongoing.