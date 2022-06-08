Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 8 how Mohammed Khan, aged 30, of Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, and Nathaniel Brown, aged 33, of Rainbow Place, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, had been on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, when their group was involved in a confrontation with another group.

James Baird, prosecuting, said fighting broke out between the two groups in the early hours of December 11, last year.

Mr Baird added: “The incident was captured in part on CCTV and controllers at the CCTV centre contacted police and gave descriptions of a number of participants including these defendants.”

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how two armed thugs have received custodial sentences after they were involved in an affray on West Street, pictured, in Sheffield city centre.

Khan was seen to approach one man from behind and strike him about his head and body, according to Mr Baird, and Brown was seen holding a knife but it was not suggested that he had used the knife.

A police officer later noticed Khan on Calver Street and as he pursued him he saw him discard a knife, according to Mr Baird, and after he was detained the knife was recovered nearby.

Mr Baird said Brown was later arrested at his home and a lock knife was recovered from the property.

Khan and Brown, who have previous convictions, both pleaded guilty to affray and Khan admitted possessing a bladed article in public and Brown admitted possessing an offensive weapon.

Glenn Parsons, defending, said others had knives and someone in Khan’s group had implored them to put them down and Khan had picked up a knife for self defence.

Defence barrister Errol Ballantyne said Brown had not taken a knife with him but he had picked one up but he did not use it and he had thrown a bottle after one had been thrown at him.

Judge Sarah Wright told the defendants: “This late night violence on a busy street will not be tolerated. Possession of knives will also not be tolerated in any circumstances and will always result in immediate custody.”