Sean Phipps, aged 51, was on day release in Bristol on Wednesday, June 1 but failed to return to the prison, in South Gloucestershire, as required.

South Yorkshire Police said it is believed he may be in the county.

Detective Inspector Keith Smith, of Avon and Somerset Police, which is leading the search, said: “Sean Phipps will know he is a wanted man and is no doubt doing all he can to avoid being detected. We’d like to reassure the public we are doing everything we can to trace his movements and arrest him.

“We are asking people to keep lookout for him to help us track him down. Although he has access to some money, we believe it’s more likely he is trying to avoid being spotted by staying in quiet areas, whether it be hiking along back roads or potentially sheltering away from public eye, such as woodland or in an outbuilding.

“He will steal items such as clothing and food to survive, and will walk long distances or steal bicycles to move around on. We also know he has a tendency to use false sob stories to earn sympathy and help from unsuspecting members of the public.”

Phipps was convicted of kidnap in 2002 and rape in 1989 and 1993. He has previously used a number of different surnames – including Cawthray, Goldthorpe and Perry.

DI Smith added: “Phipps is approximately 6ft 2ins. When last seen in Bristol city centre on Wednesday, June 1 he was wearing black coat over a blue top, blue jeans and Timberland footwear. He also wore a black Casio watch, blue glasses, and carried a vape pen with him.

“Phipps’ track record shows he is capable of carrying out dangerous crimes and therefore we urge the public to help us in any way they can so we can return him to prison as soon as possible.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could make all the difference.”