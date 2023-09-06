Ecclesall Road: Man knocked unconscious during early hours robbery on busy Sheffield road
Police are asking the public for help following the robbery, which was carried out on one of Sheffield's busiest roads.
The robbery is alleged to have taken place in the Ecclesall Road area of the city in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, September 5, 2023) asking for the public's help, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that between 12.30 and 12.55am, a man was assaulted and knocked unconscious by an unknown man. The victim’s iPhone and car keys were taken during the incident.
"Officers have carried out extensive enquiries and are now asking the public for help.
"The man officers wish to trace is described as Asian, with a short beard and moustache. He was wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt, a black and blue jacket, a black cap and white trainers.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Ecclesall Road area around the time of the incident and may have seen something, or someone matching the above description, to get in touch."
Anyone who can help police is asked to please call police on 101 quoting incident number 51 of July 30, 2023.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.