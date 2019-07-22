Last year, Sheffield was rocked by eight fatal stabbings in the city, including two in the space of two days last May.

A man died after a fatal stabbing in Longley last night

But until last night, although detectives had launched investigations into stabbings in the city, none of this year’s knife attacks had left anyone dead.

A 21-year-old man, named locally as Lewis Bagshaw, died after he was found injured in Piper Crescent, Longley, at around 10.15pm yesterday.

Residents claim that he was attacked elsewhere and staggered into the street in a desperate bid to seek help.

Detectives investigating the incident are said to be looking into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, including the exact location of the knife attack.

Lewis was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his chest but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A police cordon is in place in Piper Crescent and under police guard this morning.

The first fatal stabbing of 2018 came in March, when 22-year-old Jarvin Blake, from Gleadless, was attacked in Brackley Street, Burngreave.

Lewis Barker, 27, of North Hill Road, Southey Green, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life and ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years behind bars.

Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton, Rotherham, was found guilty of the same offence and also jailed for life.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years.

Sheffield men Josiah Foster, 26, of Wordsworth Crescent, Parson Cross and Devon Walker, 25, of Ellesmere Road North, Burngreave, were both found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 15 years each.

Jarvin was killed as a result of a turf war over drugs.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 23, of Morland Road, Gleadless, was jailed for stabbing 19-year-old Ryan Jowle in Tannery Close, Woodhouse, in a row over drug territory on May 22.

He was sentenced to 12 years and seven months after admitting manslaughter.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that the two men struggled for control of a knife, which had been probably been Mr Jowle’s, with both seriously injured.

A 15-year-old boy was jailed for two years and eight months over another fatal stabbing in Sheffield two days later.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted manslaughter after 15-year-old Sam Baker was stabbed to death in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, with a knife he had been carrying himself.

Michael Goddard, 51, of Steven Close, Chapeltown, Sheffield, was jailed for a minimum of 24 years after being convicted of murdering his 59-year-old neighbour Glenn Boardman in an attack last June.

And killer Danny Trotter, 24 of no fixed abode, was locked up for a minimum of 22 years after being found guilty of murdering Gavin Singleton, 31, in an attack in Hillsborough last September.

Marjorie Grayson, 83, was sentenced to a hospital order for stabbing her husband while she was suffering from dementia.

The pensioner admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Her husband Alan, 85, was pronounced dead in the home they shared in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, on September 13 last year.

One man was charged with murder last week following the fatal stabbing of Fahim Hersi, 22, from Broomhall, who was knifed in an attack at the Centertainment complex last September.