The 20 men who have been convicted or sentenced over the Rotherham riots so far

Swift justice continues to be administered for some of those involved in the Rotherham riots, which took place less than a fortnight ago.
Riots broke out at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham on the afternoon of August 4, 2024, after around 750 anti-immigration protesters arrived at the hotel, where asylum seekers were being housed.
The riots formed part of more than a dozen protests held across the country, many of which turned violent. The protests were fuelled by misinformation and followed a shocking knife attack in Southport, Merseyside, in which three young girls were killed.
Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, condemned the actions of those involved in the Rotherham riots. She said: “The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham is utterly appalling.”
“Deliberately setting fire to a building with people known to be inside.”
“South Yorkshire police have full government support for the strongest action against those responsible.”
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that around 51 officers were injured in violent skirmishes, during which protesters are alleged to have thrown ‘items such as bricks, fence posts, branches and other missiles’ at them.
Sheffield’s courts have heard details of rioters, one of whom rocked a police van - leaving an officer fearing for his life, with another shooting a flaming arrow towards police, and a third having hurled missiles at officers.
18-year-old Kenzie Roughley became the first of the rioters to be jailed, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Friday (August 9).
Sending him to begin a sentence of two years, four months, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told him: "There was major civil disorder in the Manvers area of Rotherham. It was part of wider, national civil unrest.
“It was fostered by some form of malignancy in society spread by malevolent users of social media. The disorder was racist in character and extremely frightening for anyone who was there. It was perpetrated by an ignorant mob, of which you were a part."
“You were part of a group desirous of provoking police officers and spreading hate. It was an incident of major public disorder which has badly damaged the reputation of Rotherham and South Yorkshire. It would have – and doubtless did – terrify the ordinary decent citizens of that town.” More rioters are expected to be sentenced in the coming days and weeks.
South Yorkshire Police has said that it is continuing to ‘come after those involved’, warning that rioters still at large ‘will be arrested...will be put in front of a judge and will be punished’.
1. All of the 20 men pictured here have been convicted or sentenced for their role in the Rotherham riots
Top row, left to right: Paul Sissons; Glyn Guest;Trevor Lloyd; Billy Pemberton and Kaine Hicks. Second row, left to right: Drew Jarvis; Ricky Hardman; Kenzie Roughley; Joshua Simpson and Stuart Bolton. Third row, left to right: Peter Lynch; Elliot Wragg; Dylan White; Michael Shaw and Luke Sissons. Bottom row, left to right: Jamie Philips; Niven Matthewman; Nathan Palmer; Michael Whitehead and David Chadwick
| SYP/Getty
2. Paul Sissons: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder
Paul Sissons, aged 37, of Two Gates Way, Barnsley appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court August 15 for sentencing | SYP
3. Glyn Guest: Jailed for two years, eight months for admitted violent disorder
Glyn Guest, aged 60, of Pearson Crescent, Wombwell, Barnsley appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 12 and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was brought before Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced on August 14, 2024, when body-worn camera footage was played showing Guest repeatedly being pushed back by a riot shield as he approached a line of police six times outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday August 4. Guest eventually grabs another shield, causing an officer to fall to the floor to the cheers of the large crowd. The female officer whose body-worn camera footage was played said in an impact statement how “I was terrified for my safety” during the disorder outside the hotel, which saw more than 50 police injured and attempts to storm and set light to the building. The officer said “it was a horrific incident of mindless thuggery” and that she had encountered “nothing like it before” in her five and a half years of service. The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said the conduct of the “mob” was “vile towards the police officers”. He told Guest: “You were part of a violent mob and you were playing your part to the full.” Guest, 60, of Pearson Crescent, Wombwell, admitted violent disorder last week. Judge Richardson jailed him for two years, eight months. | SYP
4. Trevor Lloyd: Jailed for three years after admitting violent disorder
A 49-year-old man who was part of a mob that stormed a hotel housing asylum seekers during rioting in Rotherham has been jailed for three years. Father-of-three Trevor Lloyd filmed on a phone as the Holiday Inn Express was breached on Sunday August 4 and then followed a group of men in to the building through a smashed-in fire door, a judge was told. Sheffield Crown Court was shown TikTok footage of the crowd breaking in to the hotel, bringing items including furniture and fire extinguishers outside and then throwing them at a line of police officers holding riot shields who were forced to retreat by the barrage. The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC – who has already sentenced several people in connection with the Rotherham incident – said this was the “worst footage I have seen”. Judge Richardson told him the hotel residents and staff “would have been terrified” when the mob smashed their way into the hotel building. The judge said: “I have seen the footage of what occurred. It was frightening and alarming even to watch in the court room. It must have been utterly terrifying for those present, including the police officers.” Richard Adams, defending, said his client had gone to the area to go shopping at the Aldi supermarket next to the hotel but “he made the foolish error of deciding to go and have a look” at the disorder. Lloyd, of Oak Avenue, Rotherham, admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing. | SYP