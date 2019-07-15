Police seek men over theft of cash card in Sheffield

Two men are wanted by the police over the theft of a cash card in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 13:37

Officers investigating the theft and use of the card have released a CCTV image of two men who they believe could hold vital information.

CRIME: Rape suspect bailed over sex attack in South Yorkshire park

Do you know these men?

The card was stolen from a 27-year-old man at around 4am on Saturday, June 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

LATEST: South Yorkshire Police in bid to stop guns falling into the wrong hands

It was then used several times in the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield to withdraw cash.

Read More

Read More
Man hunted for verbally abusing disabled teenage girl in Sheffield park

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.