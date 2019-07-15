Police seek men over theft of cash card in Sheffield
Two men are wanted by the police over the theft of a cash card in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 13:37
Officers investigating the theft and use of the card have released a CCTV image of two men who they believe could hold vital information.
The card was stolen from a 27-year-old man at around 4am on Saturday, June 15.
It was then used several times in the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield to withdraw cash.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.