Sheffield police appeal for witnesses as man is taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after being hit by BMW

A 67-year-old man is in hospital after suffering ‘serious injuries’ to his ankle when he was hit by a car on Sheffield’s City Road.

By Brogan Maguire
Monday, 14th February 2022, 4:57 pm

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which is believed to have occurred at around 6.50pm on Saturday, February 5.

It involved a grey BMW 1 series and happened close to KFC and the Wulfric Road junction.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a 67-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a BMW on City Road in Sheffield. Photo by Google Maps.

The driver is assisting police with their enquiries, but anyone with any further information is being urged to come forward.

Officers say they are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed, or may have dash-cam footage of, the collision.

Anyone with any information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 719 of February 5, 2022.

