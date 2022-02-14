Sheffield police appeal for witnesses as man is taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after being hit by BMW
A 67-year-old man is in hospital after suffering ‘serious injuries’ to his ankle when he was hit by a car on Sheffield’s City Road.
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which is believed to have occurred at around 6.50pm on Saturday, February 5.
Read More
It involved a grey BMW 1 series and happened close to KFC and the Wulfric Road junction.
The driver is assisting police with their enquiries, but anyone with any further information is being urged to come forward.
Officers say they are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed, or may have dash-cam footage of, the collision.
Anyone with any information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 719 of February 5, 2022.