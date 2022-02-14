South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which is believed to have occurred at around 6.50pm on Saturday, February 5.

It involved a grey BMW 1 series and happened close to KFC and the Wulfric Road junction.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a 67-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a BMW on City Road in Sheffield. Photo by Google Maps.

The driver is assisting police with their enquiries, but anyone with any further information is being urged to come forward.

Officers say they are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed, or may have dash-cam footage of, the collision.