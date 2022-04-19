Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision at University Square roundabout, on Upper Hanover Street, in the city centre on Monday, April 18, at around 3.15pm.

South Yorkshire Police initially described the incident, near the junction with Brook Hill, as a ‘minor/damage only road traffic collision’ and said it would not be releasing any further details.

But the force today revealed a 70-year-old man remains in hospital and has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.

Emergency services at the scene of a four-car crash at University Square roundabout in Sheffield city centre, which is believed to have happened after one driver suffered a 'medical episode'. A 70-year-old man remains in hospital following the collision on Monday, April 18 (pic: Lord Neco, via Facebook)

In a statement, it said: “It is believed the driver of an orange Toyota suffered a medical episode at the wheel and collided with three other vehicles, a silver Audi A4, a white Renault Clio and a silver Landrover Freelander.

“The Toyota driver, a 70-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains. The other drivers were uninjured.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or has dash-cam footage of the collision or Toyota prior. If you can help, please call 101, quoting incident number 572 of April 18.”

You can submit dash-cam footage via email to [email protected] with the incident number as the subject line.

Paramedics and firefighters also attended the incident.