This photo shows two police cars at the scene of the collision on the University Square roundabout, just off Brook Hill, today, Easter Monday, April 18, at around 3.30pm.

A witness said that the ambulance service was on its way.

It is not known at this stage if anyone has been injured in the collision.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said it had been called at 3.26pm to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Bolsover Street in Sheffield and had sent two fire engines to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said its firefighters had not had to rescue anyone trapped in any of the vehicles.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police, and we will attempt to bring you more information about the incident as we have it.