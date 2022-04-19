The 55-year-old was set upon at the bus stop outside Pizza Hut on Lound Side, Chapeltown, between 5.30pm and 6pm on Thursday, December 9, 2021, but details have only been released today by South Yorkshire Police.

The force said: “It’s believed that he was stood there when a second man approached and punched him in the face. He also suffered a broken arm.

A police investigation was launched after a man was punched and suffered a broken arm in an attack in Chapeltown

“It’s thought that a Good Samaritan then called the victim’s friend after they’d found him.

“Since the incident, officers have carried out extensive enquiries and are now urging any witnesses, or anyone with information about what happened, to come forward.

“We are also searching for the woman who found the man by the bus stop and tried to help by contacting his friend.”