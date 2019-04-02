Have your say

A Sheffield pensioner who stabbed her husband to death in their home is to be sentenced next week.

Marjorie Grayson, aged 83, stabbed her husband while suffering from dementia.

She admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at Sheffield Crown Court during a hearing last month.

Her husband Alan, 85, was pronounced dead in the home they shared in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, on September 13 last year.

The judge presiding over the case, Mr Justice Nicklin, ordered a pre-sentence report and remanded her in custody until April 12.

Mrs Grayson is to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.