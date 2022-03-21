Queens Road crash: Boy, 13, bailed after crash involving stolen mobile Covid testing unit
A boy, aged 13, arrested after a crash in Sheffield involving a stolen mobile Covid testing unit has been bailed.
The teen was quizzed after a van, which was reported stolen from Weedon Street, Carbrook, in the early hours of yesterday, was involved in a collision with a car near the junction with Duchess Road.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
He spent yesterday in custody and South Yorkshire Police said he was later bailed after questioning.
The force said the van theft was reported at 4.15am yesterday.
It was spotted by officers on Bramall Lane at about 6.30am and was involved in a collision with a silver Ford KA Grand Prix II a short time later.
The driver of the van fled but was located nearby and detained.
The driver of the Ford KA, a man aged in his 50s, needed medical attention and was treated by Yorkshire Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.