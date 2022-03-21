Driving offences:

GRAEME ALDERSON, 58, of Norton Park View; drink driving; Fined £923, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months

MUNUNURI BONJESI, 28, of Gresley Road; drink driving; community order, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified 28 for months.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

BILAL SALIM, 26, of Bellhouse Road; drug driving (cannabis), without insurance, without licence; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified three years.

OZMAN GAFUR, 22, of Ingram Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, eight points

OVIDIU BERBECARU, 37, of Lizafield Court; using mobile phone while driving; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

AHMAD AL QOTAIBI, 53, of Sedan Street; driving without insurance; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points

DANIEL FLYNN, 32, of Dryden Drive; drink driving, without insurane; fined £550, surcharge £55, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

RICHARD JOHN STANIFORTH, 44, of Lowedges Drive; criminal damage; conditional discharge, compensation £150, surcharge £22, costs £85.

AIDEN EYRE, 29, of Callow Mount; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £242, surcharge £34, costs £90, eight points

MARKO SANDOR, 25, of Earl Marshal Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £1,000, surcharge £66, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months

DARYL GALL, 36, of Hall Road; drink driving; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months

DYLAN REY FITZGERALD DYCE, 31, of Emerson Crescent; refusing to stop, driving without licence, driving without due care and attention, drug driving (cannabis) driving without insurance; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months

PATRIK KROSCEN, 23, of Cammell Road; drug driving (cannabis), fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

TIMOTHY GREEN, 52, of Castlehill; driving while disqualified, no licence, no insurance, no test certificate; committed to prison for 18 weeks; committed to prison for 18 weeks; surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months

CALLUM LOWTHER, 29, Southey Hall Drive; drug driving (cannabis), driving without licence, without insurance; community order, unpaid 100 hours; surcahrge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

OFD LOGISTICS, company, Rodger Road; failing to give information relating to information of driver; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £110.

ELLIE BUTCHER, 21, of Jaunty Lane; refusing to give details of driver who used car with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £50, six points

RODNEY CHINHOYI, 39, of Aughton Crescent; failing to identify driver; fined £600, surcharge £66, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months

SAYEED AKRAM, 44, of Colley Drive; drug driving (cannabis, BZE); fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months

JOHN JACKSON, 39, of Chaucer Close; speeding (51 mph in a 30mph zone); fined £600, surcharge £66, costs £110, disqualified for six months

CHERIAN MOOKENCHERY, 46, of Emerson Crescent; speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone); fined £66, surcharge £34, three points

Drug-related offences

DANIEL BRAMHALL, 18, of Hereward Road; possession of cannabis; conditional discharge for 12 months; surcharge £22, costs £85

LEWIS JAMES PRESCOTT, 19, Becket Crescent; possession of cannabis, breach of suspended sentence (possessing bladed article), breach of community order (assault by beating); community order, surcharge £95, eight weeks prison for suspended 12 months

MOHAMMED NASSAR, 33, of Hinde House Lane; possession of cannabis; fined £25

JONATHAN GIBSON, 33, of Lupton Road; production of cannabis; 26 weeks prison suspended for 18 months; fined £400, surcharge £128, costs £85

JOHN GREEN, 60, of Moorview House; speeding (35mph in 30mph zone); fined £73, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points

Theft, violent offences and criminal damage

CAIDEN SMITH, 19, of Kilvington Crescent; possessing offensive weapon (knuckle duster); community order, electronic curfew, surcharge £95, costs £85

SHANNON BROADHURST, 20, Mather Walk; assault by beating; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £85.

CLINT ANDERSON, 30, of Aughton Crescent; breach of supervision order, theft; 14 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, fined £40, compensation £232

TYLER MASON, 26, of Fishponds Road; assault by beating; conditional discharge, restraining order, surcharge £22, costs £85.

NICHOLAS ROBERT GLEED, 33, of Upperthorpe; failure to provide specimen, theft; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £150, disqualification for 15 months, conditional discharge. Compensation £150.

JACK PARKIN, 30, of St Francis Close; breach of restraining order, assault by beating; 40 weeks prison committed for 12 months, electronic monitoring, surcharge £156, costs £85

OLIVER WOODHEAD, 36, of Churchdale Mews; assault by beating; community order, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

REBECCA MCKENZIE, 55, of Leedham Road; assault by beating, criminal damage; conditional discharge, compensation £45, surcharge £22, costs £40

FARMA ZEB, 33, of Chapelwood Road; theft; fined £100, compensation £150, surcharge £34, costs £300

MARK STEPHEN CATER, 40, Beighton Road; burglary; community order, compensation £180

PAUL WILSON, 58, of Campo Lane; improperly dialling 999, criminal damage, assault of emergency worker, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95, compensation £55

CHRISTOPHER CHARLTON LISTER, 37, of Hobart Street; failure to give sample, burglary; 10 weeks prison suspended for nine months, electronic curfew, surcharge £128

GARTEH SHAW, 40, of HMP Marshgate; assault of emergency worker, assault, assault by beating; 10 weeks prison, compensation £100

DARREN PETER SIZELAND, 40, Framlingham Road; assault of emergency worker, criminal damage, assault by beating; committed to 16 weeks prison suspended for 18 months, compensation £450

GARETH SHAW, 40, of Charter Row; threatening or abusive behaviour; one week prison

Harassment and stalking

JONATHAN PAUL CAMPBELL, 35, of Aughton Crescent; stalking; 14 weeks prison suspended for 18 months, restraining order, compensation £250, surcharge £128, costs £85

RICHARD JENKINS, 53, of Middlewood Road; harassment; community order, restraining order, fined £100, compensation £150, surcharge £34, costs £85

Drunk and disorderly behaviour

MARTHA FRENCH, 39, of Ormond Road; drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85

KEELEY MARIA ROWDING, 36, of Rowlingson Road; drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £40

ANTHONY CASSIM ABDUL, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85

Breach of community order

JACK BRIGGS, 20, of Remmington Road; breach of community order; fined £40, surcharge £34