Man hunted by police for exposing himself to children in Rotherham

A police hunt is under way for a man who indecently exposed himself to two children in Rotherham.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 12 June, 2019, 09:59

He was spotted exposing himself in Muglet Lane, Maltby, between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday June 4.

Do you know this man?

The man is believed to have been inside a small, grey car, which had flowers hanging from the rear view mirror.

Officers investigating the incident have released an image of a man they would like to identify.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting crime reference number 14/87099/19.