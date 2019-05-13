A man is wanted by the police after a woman was hit with a glass in a Chesterfield nightclub.

A 20-year-old woman was struck with a glass in The Association, on Corporation Street, on Monday, May 6.

Detectives have released this CCTV image of a man they want to trace after a woman was hit with a glass in a Chesterfield club

CRIME: Wanted man remanded into custody following knife point robbery in Sheffield

The 2am incident is being linked with a later report of assault, where a 20-year-old man also had a glass thrown at him.

READ MORE: Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary to be sentenced over Hillsborough disaster

Officers investigating the incidents have released CCTV images of a man who they believe could hold vital information.

This CCTV image has been released by detectives trying to trace a man over a nightclub assault in Chesterfield

POLICE: Man charged in connection with armed robbery at Sheffield Costco is remanded into custody

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101, ask for DC McInally and quote reference number 19000232288.