A man is wanted by the police after a woman was hit with a glass in a Chesterfield nightclub.
A 20-year-old woman was struck with a glass in The Association, on Corporation Street, on Monday, May 6.
The 2am incident is being linked with a later report of assault, where a 20-year-old man also had a glass thrown at him.
Officers investigating the incidents have released CCTV images of a man who they believe could hold vital information.
Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101, ask for DC McInally and quote reference number 19000232288.