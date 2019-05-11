Wanted man remanded into custody following knife point robbery in Sheffield

A man who was wanted by police over a knife point robbery in Sheffield has been remanded into custody this morning.

The 40-year-old male, of no fixed abode, had been on the run from police following the robbery that took place in Spital Hill ‘some time ago’.

The man appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning

READ MORE: Sheffield man jailed for harassment after threatening to stab and set fire to former partner

Whilst on the run, the man failed to comply with a supervision order resulting in Sheffield Magistrates Court issuing a warrant for his arrest.

After gathering intelligence as to his whereabouts, officers from the Burngreave Neighbourhood Policing Team, were able to locate and apprehend him in Earsham Street, Burngreave.

READ MORE: Buses being diverted due to two-vehicle collision on a Sheffield road

The male was then taken in police custody and found to be in possession of spice.

He attended Sheffield Magistrates Court this morning, where he was remanded into custody until June 7 when he will face trial.

READ MORE: Police recover £40,000 worth of suspected stolen items from car in Sheffield

The Star have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details and are awaiting a response.