The men are believed to hold vital information about a mass brawl in Sheffield city centre which broke out at around 3am on Wednesday, December 22.

South Yorkshire Police said that a group of around 20 people left the Viper Rooms nightclub and violence flared shortly afterwards on the Carver Street car park.

South Yorkshire Police want help to identify these seven men. Officers believe they may hold vital information about a mass brawl on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre

A number of victims were kicked, punched and stamped on during the incident.

Arrests have been made over the brawl but officers are keen to trace a number of people who may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Officers have already made a number of arrests in relation to the incident but officers are keen to identify the seven men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Officers are also keen to speak with anyone that may have witnessed the disorder, or filmed the events on a mobile device.

“Did you witness this incident? Or do you recognise these men?”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 100 of December 22.