South Yorkshire Police said that a group of around 20 people left the Viper Rooms nightclub at around 3am on Wednesday, December 22 and violence flared shortly afterwards on the Carver Street car park.

A number of victims were kicked, punched and stamped on during the incident.

Carver Street in Sheffield city centre has been the scene of a number of serious incidents

Arrests have been made over the brawl but officers are keen to trace a number of other people who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Carver Street, one of the busiest at night because of its bars and clubs, has been the scene of a number of serious incidents.

The incident is reported to have occurred between 10am on October 1 and the early hours of October 2.

Police have released this CCTV image of a man wanted over the sexual attack.

A description of the culprit was released by detectives investigating the incident.

Last November, South Yorkshire Police that the force was investigating a report of an injection spiking at Popworld on Carver Street.

It was one of a number of spiking incidents in Sheffield around that time said to have hospitalised victims.

Last August, South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Carver Street in the early hours following an altercation in or around Crystal Bar.

A man in his 20s was stabbed during the violence which flared.

That same month two arrests were made after a mass brawl outside Popworld.

Footage of the fight showed a large group of men starting to fight outside the nightclub, kicking and punching one another.

Passers by tried to intervene to break up the fight, while other men appeared to join in with the fracas.

Officers attended and four men were taken to hospital.

Two men were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a further four were left with superficial stab or slash wounds following the violent incident at the bar on Carver Street.

All six men were from the Birmingham area and South Yorkshire Police said at the time that the incident was believed to have been 'gang-related'.

Nobody has ever been charged over the knife attack.

In May 2014, University of Bradford student Anowar Tagabo, 25, from Sudan, died after suffering a head injury after being attacked outside Viper Rooms, while out with friends.

Because of how busy Carver Street traditionally is at weekends, there is normally a heavy police presence there.

To pass on information to South Yorkshire Police, call 101.