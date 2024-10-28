Man hospitalised after group allegedly attack him with weapons including machete outside Barry's Bar Sheffield
The incident is alleged to have taken place outside Barry’s Bar on London Road in the early hours of Sunday, October 20, 2024.
Urging witnesses to come forward, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (Monday, October 28, 2024): “Around 3.10am, it is reported a man was standing outside Barry’s Bar on London Road when he was approached by a group of unknown men.
“It is alleged the men assaulted the victim with weapons, including a machete.
“The victim, aged 32, was taken to hospital.
“His injuries were not life threatening and he has since been discharged.
“Officers have been working at pace to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Following their enquiries, officers believe a man and two women were standing outside the bar and witnessed the incident but are yet to speak to us.
“Several vehicles are also believed to have passed the bar at the time.”
They added: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the incident.
“He has been remanded into police custody and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on November 20.”
Did you see what happened?
Anyone who believes they can help, or who has footage or information that may assist police with their enquiries is asked to get in touch
Footage can be submitted here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-information-sought-following-machete-attack
Information can also be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk
You can also get in touch by calling 0800 555 111.