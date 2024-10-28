Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating after one cygnet was shot dead and another was found killed at a South Yorkshire park.

Both cygnets were killed in separate incidents at Dearne Valley Park in Barnsley earlier this month, and a third has now gone missing.

Launching a public appeal today (Monday, October 28, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information following the death of two cygnets being killed in Barnsley.

“On October 3 a large cygnet was found dead in Hoyle Mill Ponds, Dearne Valley Park.

“The following morning a second large cygnet was found dead, with gunshot wounds on its body.

“It is also believed that a third cygnet from the herd of eight has since gone missing.

“We are now working with the RSPCA to find those responsible for the death of the swans.”

RSPCA Chief Inspector for South Yorkshire, Lynsey Harris, said: “It is absolutely disgusting that someone has purposefully targeted and killed these beautiful young birds who would have brought a lot of joy to people visiting this park.

“We’d appeal to anyone with first-hand knowledge about this cruel incident to contact either ourselves or the police.”

“All wild birds – including swans – are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take them except under licence.

“The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.”

You can also report information to the RSPCA here-https://www.rspca.org.uk/reportaconcern

Anyone who can help police with this inquiry is asked to call the force on 101.

Please quote incident number 374 of October 14, 2024.