Sohail Khan: Grinning Sheffield drug dealer snared after being caught in the act on his home CCTV
Police executed a drugs warrant at defendant, Sohail Khan’s home on Earl Marshal Road, which runs between Fir Vale and Grimesthorpe in Sheffield, on January 16, 2024.
Detailing what happened next, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Hidden within a bin, officers found a large amount of Class A drugs.
“Khan’s own CCTV cameras were analysed which showed footage of him dealing drugs outside of his home.
The 24-year-old was charged with supply of heroin and the supply of cocaine and was remanded into custody.
“Khan maintained his innocence while on remand, however, earlier this month he changed his plea to guilty.”
On October 22, 2024, Khan was jailed for three years during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court.
Speaking after Khan was sent to prison, PC Gareth Webb, the officer in charge of this case, said: “We are committed to tackling drug offences in our communities and removing drugs from the streets.
“I am pleased Khan is now behind bars as this serves as another reminder that we will not tolerate the supply of drugs in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
“We will continue to pursue those dealing illegal substances in our county.”