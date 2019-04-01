Man arrested after cannabis farm busted in Sheffield suburb

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm with more than 300 plants in a Sheffield suburb.

South Yorkshire Police said officers raided a property in Wincobank this morning after securing a drugs warrant.

Cannabis plants discovered by police at a property in Wincobank

The force said more than 300 cannabis plants were recovered from the property on Jenkin Road and a 23-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

