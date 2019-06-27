Man exposed himself at young woman in Sheffield
A police hunt is under way after a man exposed himself at a young woman in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 13:35
He exposed himself after approaching a 19-year-old woman while she was sat in her car in Christchurch Road, Burngreave, between 2pm and 2.30pm on Friday, June 7.
He was last seen walking off towards Barnsley Road.
Anyone who recognises him should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting investigation number 14/88244/19.