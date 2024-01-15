Man driving silver car pulled up alongside girl before sexually assaulting her on Rotherham Road, Maltby
Police are investigating.
Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in the Maltby area of Rotherham have released an e-fit image of man they would like to identify.
Launching a public appeal today (Monday, January 15, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 5pm on Tuesday the 12th of December, 2023, it’s reported a 17-year-old girl was walking along Rotherham Road, Maltby, when a man in a silver car has pulled up alongside her.
"It was then reported that the man sexual assaulted the girl before he made off.
"An investigation is currently underway, and officers have worked with the girl to produce this e-fit image.
"The man involved in the incident is described as white, in his late 30s, early 40s, with dark facial stubble, a shaved head and dark brown thick eyebrows.
"He also had a Yorkshire accent and was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoody top and white T-shirt underneath.
"Do you know this man?"
Anyone who believes they can assist officers with their investigation, is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.
You can access the force's online services here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, you can also contact the force by calling 101.
Anyone who gets in touch is asked to quote incident number 629 of 15/12/2023.