Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in the Maltby area of Rotherham have released an e-fit image of man they would like to identify.

Launching a public appeal today (Monday, January 15, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 5pm on Tuesday the 12th of December, 2023, it’s reported a 17-year-old girl was walking along Rotherham Road, Maltby, when a man in a silver car has pulled up alongside her.

Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in the Maltby area of Rotherham have released this e-fit image of man they would like to identify

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was then reported that the man sexual assaulted the girl before he made off.

"An investigation is currently underway, and officers have worked with the girl to produce this e-fit image.

"The man involved in the incident is described as white, in his late 30s, early 40s, with dark facial stubble, a shaved head and dark brown thick eyebrows.

"He also had a Yorkshire accent and was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoody top and white T-shirt underneath.

"Do you know this man?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who believes they can assist officers with their investigation, is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.

Read More Laughton crash Rotherham: Two seriously injured in hospital after horrific late night car crash

You can access the force's online services here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, you can also contact the force by calling 101.