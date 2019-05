Have your say

A man was detained under the Mental Health Act after a bus was attacked in Sheffield city centre.

CRIME: Police search mounted for woman who failed to turn up for work in Sheffield

Emergency services were called and the 22-year-old was detained after a bus windscreen was smashed on Arundel Gate at around 9.30pm yesterday.

READ MORE: Police ban car from roads after being found in this unbelievable condition

LATEST: Man wanted over care home burglary in Rotherham