Man charged with murder after South Yorkshire man dies at Chichester Wetherspoons pub, Dolphin and Anchor
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police have this afternoon issued a statement confirming that a 30 year old from Birmingham has been charged over the death of the South Yorkshire man, who has not been named.
Police said the charges follow an alleged assault at The Dolphin and Anchor pub, on West Street, Chichester, last Thursday night (20 June), at around 11pm.
Officers say a 57-year-old man from South Yorkshire died of serious head injuries and at the scene, despite the efforts of police and paramedics.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham has now been charged with murder. He remains in custody, to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (24 June).
A 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on conditional bail.
A third man suspected of affray has been identified and efforts are ongoing to bring him into custody.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sussex Police Major Incident Public Portal, under Operation Arunside.
Alternatively report it online, via 101, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.