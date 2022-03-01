Thomas Andrew: Court date set for man accused of multiple rapes after Hunters Bar arrest in Sheffield
A man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of rape, after being arrested in the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield.
Thomas Andrew, of Peakstone Close, Balby, Doncaster, is accused of three counts of rape, assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, burglary, and actual bodily harm on a police officer.
The 21-year-old appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 28.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on March 28. He has yet to enter a plea.
Andrew was arrested over an alleged incident in Sharrow, near the Hunters Bar roundabout, during the early hours of Saturday, February 26.
A huge police cordon was in place that day, with Ecclesall Road and Sharrow Vale Road both initially closed, after police and paramedics were called to Junction Road at around 6am.
Anyone with information was asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number 220 of February 26.