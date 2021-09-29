Nine students have been injured in attacks in Sheffield over the last three weeks

The exact number has not been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police but a number of the victims are believed to have been Chinese.

Some are students at the University of Sheffield.

One woman – Shan He, aged 33, of Edward Street, Sheffield – appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count of possession of an offensive weapon, in relation to two of the incidents.

She was remanded into custody to appear at court again today.

Another suspect arrested in connection to seven of the incidents remains in custody this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation has been launched into a series of reported assaults in Sheffield.

“The incidents are reported to have taken place in the city centre, with nine victims struck over the head in attacks between 7 and 26 September.

“The victims, all of whom are students, were left with cuts and bruises.

“Officers have undertaken extensive enquiries in partnership with the universities and have increased patrols to provide reassurance. If you see our officers out on patrol, please do speak to them, they are there to help and support you.”

Some Chinese students have expressed safety fears in the wake of the attacks.

The University of Sheffield said: “We were saddened to learn of these incidents and are doing everything we can to support the students involved and assist the police in their investigation.